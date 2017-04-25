Dedicated police patrol in wake of arson attack

A dedicated police patrol has been operating in Ballymena today following the attack at the People’s Park.

Vandals torched one of the best loved children’s play areas in Ballymena’s award winning People’s Park complex on Sunday, April 23.

Pending reports, most if not all of the play area equipment will have to be demolished and replaced at considerable cost to the ratepayer.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Audrey Wales MBE said: “At the present time this is estimated to be a figure well in excess of £65,000 representing an unnecessary and added burden to the Borough’s ratepayers.”

Commenting on the PSNI investigation, a police spokesperson said: “An absolute shame that such damage was caused to the play area here in our town.

“We are investigating and appealing for information. Our children are losing out because of the reckless attitude of those involved.

“We have a dedicated patrol out today following the significant damage caused to the play equipment at People’s Park.

“Our enquiries are continuing but as always we need your help. If you have information about the incident please come and talk to us or ring us on 101.”