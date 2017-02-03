Gang assault man’s condition ‘serious’ - Police

Police are appealing for information following the report of a serious assault on a male in the North Road area of Ballymena in the early hours of Sunday (29 January).

Constable Coles said: “At approximately 3:30am, a 37-year-old male was assaulted by a group of 4-5 men in the North Road area of the town. The culprits then made off in the direction of Cullybackey Road. The man was taken to hospital for treatment where his condition is described as serious.

“I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident at North Road, or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation, to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101, quoting reference number 254 of 29/01/17. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”