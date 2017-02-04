‘Magnet’ man gets 100 hours CSO

A Ballymena man, who had a record, has been ordered to carry out 100 hours Community Service as a direct alternative to prison in connection with dishonestly using electricity when a magnet was attached to a meter.

Chris Wilson (43), of Waring Street, had the offence detected at his home in August last year and he told police it had been there for “a few months”.

Defence barrister Michael Smith said the defendant had a significant record and was in breach of a suspended sentence. He said £360 was being paid back to the electricity firm.