Police appeal for information about Ahoghill area theft

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of a burglary that occurred at a house located on the Ballymena Road in the Ahoghill area.

Detective Constable Mervyn Douglas said: “It was reported that during the afternoon of Thursday 22nd June, entry was forced to a house located on the Ballymena Road in the Ahoghill area via the rear door. As a result a sum of money was stolen.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact Ballymena Reactive and Organised Crime Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 769 of the 22/06/17. Or, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”