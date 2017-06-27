Police investigate fire at disused college site

Police are appealing for information after a blaze at a derelict building in Antrim.

Detailing the incident in a post on the PSNI Antrim Facebook page today, a police spokesperson said: “On Monday evening there was a fire at the old Antrim tech on Fountain Street.

“This building is soon to be demolished, but should not be entered under any circumstance. This is due to its derelict state and the presence of asbestos.”

The spokesperson added: “We would ask parents and those with responsibility for young people to make sure you know where they are.

“If you see anyone in the grounds of the old tech please make us aware on 101 or 999 if you think it is an emergency.”