Sentenced for drinks theft

A Ballymena man who stole Russian Standard vodka and Captain Morgan Gold Rum with a total value of £33 from the Tesco Express in Ballymena has been given three months in prison, suspended for a year.

Paul Michael Archer (24), of Carnduff Drive, took the drink on August 13 last year

At the same court last year he admitted two similar thefts which occurred around the same period.

He was back in Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday where a prosecutor said Archer was snared by CCTV but the stolen items were not recovered.

Defence solicitor John McAtamney said the defendant was involved in a “spate” of offending last summer after the death of his grandmother, who had raised him for part of his childhood, “hit him hard”.

District Judge Peter Magill imposed the same sentence as Archer got last year saying that would have been the outcome if all the thefts had been dealt with together at that stage.