Sex offender ‘put out of house’ was ‘living in car’

A convicted sex offender has been fined for using a car without insurance when he was “living” in it in a public carpark near Ballymena after being burnt out of his Cullybackey home.

Robert John Glass (63), is currently in Maghaberry Prison as part of a 16 months sentence for sexually assaulting a young woman in Cullybackey.

Now, it has emerged, ahead of being sentenced for the crime Glass was ‘living’ in a car on October 29 last year.

When police spotted the blue Renault at a carpark at Fenaghy Road near Ballymena at 4.10am it turned out he was not insured to use the vehicle.

In his absence at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, a solicitor for Glass, Nigel McIlrath, entered a guilty plea.

Mr McIlrath told the court Glass ‘was put out of his house’ and had borrowed the car and ‘was living in it’.

The solicitor said Glass is due to be released from jail in the middle of June.

Glass was banned from driving for six months and fined £200 on the insurance offence.

At Antrim Crown Court last December, it was heard Glass had to serve six months in jail and ten months on licence.

The victim had gone to a house in Cullybackey when she was targeted by Glass. He was also put on the Sex Offenders’ Register for ten years.