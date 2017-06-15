Silver Saab was ‘in the vicinity’ during two burglaries

Detectives are appealing for information following reports of burglaries at two commercial properties in the Ballymena and Antrim areas on Saturday, June 10.

Entry was forced to premises at the Woodside Industrial Estate in Ballymena and at Dundrod Road, Nutts Corner between 8pm and 9pm with an I-pad taken from the company in Ballymena and a number of tools stolen from the Antrim property.

A silver Saab 9-3 car is believed to have been in the vicinity when both incidents occurred and detectives are keen to speak with anyone who noticed this car in Antrim or Ballymena on Saturday evening. Anyone with any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives in Larne on 101 quoting reference number 1290 10/06/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.