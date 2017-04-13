6th Form open day at Ballymena Academy

Ballymena Academy will host a ‘Sixth Form Open Day Event’ in the school at the end of the month.

Pupils who may be interested in joining its Sixth form in September 2017 can visit and find out more about the school on Thursday, April 27 from 4.00 - 5.00 p.m.

There will be an opportunity to meet with teachers, tour the school, see the state of the art facilities in the Sixth Form Centre and talk to sixth form pupils who transferred from other schools to the Academy last year.

Pupils have access to a broad range of ‘AS’ and ‘A’ level subjects, in excess of Entitlement Framework minimum requirements, providing a wider range of learning opportunities suited to their needs, abilities and interests.

Subjects on offer include:- Art and Design, Biology, Business Studies, Chemistry, Classical Civilisation, Construction – BTEC Subsidiary Diploma/Certificate, Digital Technology, Drama and Theatre Studies, Economics, English Literature, Engineering – BTEC Subsidiary Diploma/Certificate, French, Further Mathematics, Geography, German Government & Politics, Health and Social Care, History, Mathematics, Media Studies, Music, Nutrition and Food Science, Physics, Religious Studies, Software Systems Development, Spanish, Sports Science and the Active Leisure Industry, Technology & Design.