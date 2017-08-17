A-level smiles at St. Patrick’s College!

Overall, St Patrick’s College Sixth Form students have seen great success this year, with 56% of A2 students achieving three A Levels at A*-C grades, which is above the Northern Ireland average and clearly demonstrates a continuing trend of improvement.

In total, 64 A or A* grades have been achieved by the College’s Sixth Form students, accounting for 57% of the total grades obtained in Year 14.

Ten students are celebrating the achievement of three or more grades at A or A*. Head Boy Gracjan Drezewski is celebrating the achievement of four A* grades, while Przemyslaw Nowak receives three A* grades and an A grade. Conor McCormick has achieved three A* grades, while Agata Jankowska has two A* grades and a further two A grades.

72% of the College’s Year 14 students are celebrating at least one A grade in their ‘A’ Level results this week, with 39% also celebrating at least one A* grade.

Year 13 students have also enjoyed considerable success in their AS Level courses, where an encouraging number of students have achieved A grades.

St Patrick’s College Principal, Mrs Cate Magee, congratulated all of her ‘A’ Level students on their outstanding level of achievement.

‘I am delighted to see so many of our students achieving at this top level and it is testament to the effort that they and their teachers have put into their ‘A’ Level work over the past two years.

‘Seventeen of our students have achieved at least two A grades out of their ‘A’ Levels, and I am delighted that we have a 98% pass rate across all of our courses to celebrate. A particular word of congratulation must go to our Art, Construction, ICT, Performing Arts, Polish, Religious Education and PE Departments, which saw 100% of their students achieve grades at A*-C. All of our Year 14 Construction students achieved Starred Distinction grades. In two other Departments – ICT and Polish – 100% of students achieved at least an A grade. I particularly congratulate the nine students who achieved at least three A or A* grades.

‘We are very pleased that such a significant number of our students have achieved three of their ‘A’ Levels at A*-C, and I am delighted to say that our students have achieved excellent results in both their AS and A2 courses.

‘We have many Sixth Form students who come to us from other schools when they have completed their GCSE courses, and their success at ‘A’ Level shows how well they settle into life here at St Patrick’s. It is notable that three of these students are among our very highest achievers.’

Mrs Magee also drew attention to the continuing success of ‘A’ Level Polish, recently introduced in the College. ‘All of our Year 14 students who took Polish achieved either A* or A. Alongside his other studies, Year 13 student Krystian Jaworski elected to complete both AS and A2 Polish in one year, achieving an A in both courses!’

Mrs Magee congratulated and thanked her staff for the support, guidance and advice they have given the school’s young people during their ‘A’ Level studies. She further congratulated the students’ parents, who have provided unfailing support to their children during this very busy two year period.

Further success has been achieved at AS Level, where St Patrick’s students have completed a highly successful first year of their ‘A’ Level courses.

Almost 40% of all grades achieved at AS Level were at A*-B grades, an outstanding achievement on the part of both students and teachers. Mrs Magee also offered her congratulations to these students:

‘The very high level of success achieved by these young people in the first year of their ‘A’ Level programmes gives them every encouragement to go on and achieve further success next year in their A2 year.’

Mrs Magee also congratulated the College’s Year 13 Transition Course students, who have all achieved success in their courses, including Home Cooking Skills, Personal Finance and the European Computer Driving Licence (ECDL). In addition, a number of Transition Course students have gone on to complete the ECDL Extra course.

‘I congratulate our Transition Course students on the outstanding success they have achieved. This course has equipped the students with a number of valuable qualifications, which they will use to progress to the next stage of their education, either here at St Patrick’s or in Further Education.’

Mrs Magee concluded by wishing the Sixth Form students who will be leaving the College this year every success in the future as they move on to Further and Higher Education and into the world of work. She thanked them for the outstanding contribution they have made to the school, and also for the example they have given younger pupils at St Patrick’s, through their excellent academic performance, their work as Pupil Mentors to the younger pupils and the many other ways in which they have taken part in the life of the school. Undoubtedly they have followed the school’s Mission Statement of living and practising their faith and their commitment to one another. She said, ‘They have been outstanding role models to the other pupils and exemplary young people, and we at St Patrick’s College wish all of them every success in the future.’