Ballymena station blooming for competition

Translink volunteers have been getting their hands dirty in order to help make Ballymena bloom as part of the Britain in Bloom campaign.

Ballymena station is now awash with colour following the hard work of Translink and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Parks and Open Spaces staff.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “I am delighted that Translink staff got involved to help improve the local area in which they work.

“Ballymena is really beginning to bloom and council are looking forward to welcoming the Translink Ulster in Bloom and RHS Britain in Bloom judges this summer.

“I have no doubt that Ballymena will look even better before the judges arrive.”

John Morgan, manager of Ballymena, Larne and Antrim stations, said: “This was a great opportunity for us to celebrate Translink Bus and Train Week and along with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council staff we transformed the Ballymena Bus Station entrance by planting an array of colourful floral displays.

“I hope this will make the commuting experience more pleasant for our valued Translink customers and help ensure that the whole of Ballymena is really ‘blooming’ for Ballymena residents and for the Translink Ulster in Bloom and RHS Britain in Bloom judges this summer.

“Many thanks to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for supplying all the planting materials and to our Translink staff for digging in.”

Ballymena will be judged in the Large Town category in July and August this year. Residents can do their bit by filling a hanging basket, installing a bird box or simply keeping your garden tidy.

For more information on the ‘In Bloom’ campaign and community competitions visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/inbloom