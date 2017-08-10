Larne to host third annual flower show and summer fair

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Councillor Paul Reid is encouraging green-fingered residents and visitors to get ready for the third annual flower show and summer fair, which will be held on Saturday August 19, in Larne Market Yard.

The Mayor said: “The Mid and East Antrim Flower Show gives the opportunity for local gardeners, bakers and floral artists to create a marvellous extravaganza of flowers, fruit and vegetables, and home-baked delights.

“There is sure to be something to appeal to everyone as categories include cut flowers, pot plants, vegetables, flower arrangement and home industry. You can also enter your monster veg and novelty veg, and the junior section encourages children up to 16-years-old to showcase their budding talent.

“All entries are welcomed - whatever your skill levels. Why not encourage neighbours, family and friends to have a go? There is sure to be a category to appeal to everyone and participants can enter into as many classes as they wish.

“I would stress, however, that the deadline for entries is 4.00 pm on Thursday August 17. Please make sure to get your entries in on time so as not to be disappointed.”

Cllr Reid continued: “The flower show exhibition is open to view from 1pm and the summer fair is a great addition to the flower show experience. There will be fun, family activities on site from 1.00 pm until 4.00 pm. Activities include live music, food demonstrations, flower arranging, fairground games, practical workshops and play activities.

“I am delighted to announce that U105’s Carolyn Stewart will be hosting the main event, the flower show prize-giving ceremony, which will be taking place at 3.30pm.

“I am also pleased to announce that free parking will be available at Narrow Gauge Road Carpark, Circular Road West Carpark and Circular Road East Carpark on the day. We are expecting good crowds, so this will hopefully ensure that those who wish to attend our floral extravaganza can do so with ease.”

For more information or to download the flower show schedule, visit: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/flowershow