Fiddle-dee-dee! Trad band needed for local movie

The production team behind ‘The Dig’ have been delighted with the response to their call for extras to appear in their Broughshane movie shoot.

But now they have issued an appeal for trad musicians to appear in the scene.

Any musicians who could volunteer their time on Thursday, November 30 from 1pm-9pm to play a few tunes in the pub would be very welcome.

To register your interest, please send your name and contact telephone number to: abelfastfilm@gmail.com