Funeral details released for tragic Kevin Carey hours after his family reveal his passing

This morning the family of brave Kevin Carey wrote a heartbreaking post on Facebook revealing his passing.

It reads: "There's no easy way to say this.. my beautiful gladiator has been set free. Kevin fought the most courage fight to the end, and won, he kept his gorgeous sweet personality and will be forever young.

There are no words. My everything ❤".

The 35-year-old who had been battling an aggressive brain tumour died only days after his family asked for prayers after his treatment 'suddenly stopped working'.

In a short space of time messages of support and love flooded the Kevin Carey's Fight Against Brain Tumour Facebook page.

And this evening on the same Facebook page Kevin's family invite anyone who wants to celebrate his life to join them at his funeral. On the post they ask social media users to "please share".

Kevin Carey, the man at the centre of a huge online funding campaign to pay for pioneering cancer treatment as he has died.

The funeral notice, which says Kevin died "peacefully at home" describes him as "beloved husband of Natasha, much loved son of John and Catherine and loving brother of Sean, Thomas, Patrick and Jane."

Kevin's funeral is expected to leave his home on Saturday 6 May at 11.15am for 12noon - a Celebration of Kevin's Life Mass in St. Oliver Plunket’s Church Clady.

In July 2016 Kevin was told that he had three months to live after the discovery of a Grade 4 brain tumour, with his only hope a pioneering treatment called immunotherapy costing £205,000.

Family and friends rallied round and after a fundraising campaign launched by his wife Natasha, the couple exceeded their target of £205,000 in just three days.

Kevin Carey in recent months

