M&S Foodhall opens for business in Antrim

Marks & Spencer Aldergrove welcomed its first customers through its doors today.

The brand new store, located by Belfast International Airport in Antrim, has brought 23 new jobs to the local area.

Pictured opening the new store are: Michael Gillen, M&S Aldergrove Store Manager, Vanessa Postle,Tourism & Town Centre Regeneration Officer for Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council and pupils from Straidhavern Primary School, Brooke Jones and Isabel Lyall, who won a colouring-in competition to celebrate the opening of the new store.

Local residents came to celebrate the official opening of the M&S Aldergrove store with M&S Store Manager, Michael Gillen, and pupils from Straidhavern Primary School, who welcomed customers into store for the first time.

The 2,400 sq ft store offers an extensive range of M&S’s food and drink, from everyday essentials to everything needed to create show-stopping dishes and desserts.

Michael has been with M&S for 11 years and has taken on the role of the new store manager.

He said: “Today’s opening has been a great success and we are delighted to welcome customers into the store for the first time. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and their positive comments today have made all the hard work preparing for opening day worthwhile.”

Mrs Marlene Simpson, who lives in the local area, was one of the first customers to visit the new store.

She said: “It is absolutely lovely to have a Marks & Spencer open at Aldergrove. I have been shopping in M&S for over 40 years and I’m so glad that one has opened just five minutes up the road.”

Parking is available, and the store is open Sunday to Saturday (7am to 11pm).