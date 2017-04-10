Man dies after Co Antrim collision

A man in his 20s has died after a two vehicle road traffic collision in Crumlin this morning, Monday 10 April.

A PSNI spokesman said the man had been the driver of an Audi car that was involved in a collision with a lorry on the Manse Road at its junction with Nutts Corner Road around 10.50am.

Google image - the junction where the accident happened

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured as a result of the collision.



Inspector Charlie Wright is appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Nutts Corner Road or Manse Road this morning and who witnessed the collision to contact local officers in Antrim or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 352 of 10/04/17.

The Manse Road and Nutts Corner Road remain closed at this time while police continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision.