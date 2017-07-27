Mark Allen on cue for charity cheque handover after local tournament

Professional and amateur snooker players came together for a friendly fixture at 147 Snooker Club in Antrim, to raise vital funds for the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity.

Local and international snooker star, Mark Allen organises the annual event every Summer in aid of a local charity.

Jacqueline Wilkinson from the Children's Cancer Unit Charity joined Mark Allen at the 147 Snooker Club tournament which was held in aid of the local charity.

The tournament was staged over three days last month and featured 57 amateur players and seven professionals, including Shaun Murphy - otherwise known as ‘The Magician’.

After careful consideration, Mark decided to choose the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity as this year’s benefactor after seeing the charity’s video which highlighted their work and how childhood cancer affects families across Northern Ireland.

He said: “It can be difficult to choose a charity to support as there are so many worthwhile causes, but this year the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity stood out for me. It’s easy to forget that children can get cancer, not just older people. So I am happy that we have been able to help support this charity in some way.

“As well as raising money for a great cause, we also had some great snooker on display and enjoyed competitive matches - resulting in Jordan Brown, Antrim’s number one amateur, taking the crown. I want to thank all those who took part and supported the event, particularly our main sponsor, McLean’s Bookmakers - without their continued support these events would not be possible.”

At the final round of the competition, Mark, joined by Paul McLean from McLean’s Bookmakers and former Northern Ireland International Keith Gillespie, handed over a cheque for £9,665 to the charity.

Accepting the funds on behalf of the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity, Jacqueline Wilkinson added:

“We are delighted that Mark has chosen the Children’s Cancer Unit as his charity this year. His efforts not only raise much needed funds, but also raises awareness of childhood cancer and those who are affected in Northern Ireland.

“Every penny raised will go directly towards supporting the work of the Children’s Cancer Unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, as well as the young patients who are treated there. Without donations like this, that would not be possible.”

For more information on the work of the charity you can visit their website at www.childrenscancerunit.com or find them on Facebook and Twitter.