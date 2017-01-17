Pensioner rescued from drainage channel

A man (85) was hospitalised after falling into a drainage channel on Monday, January 16.

The Times understands the incident took place at approximately 5:40pm.

Commenting on the rescue, a spokesperson from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “NIFRS responded to a report of a man who fell into a drainage channel at Lislunnan Road, Tardree.

“Firefighters assisted ambulance personnel to rescue an 85-year-old man from the water. He was conveyed to hospital by ambulance. Fire crews from Antrim and Ballymena stations attended the incident.”