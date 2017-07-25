People’s Park play area re-opens

A multi-play area in The People’s Park, Ballymena, has reopened following extensive fire damage earlier this year.

The popular attraction was closed as a result of the blaze in April.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said he was delighted the multi-play area had been reopened to the public well ahead of schedule.

It had been feared the site would remain shut throughout most of the summer.

The Mayor said: “It is great news that this wonderful facility is available to be enjoyed by local youngsters during their school holidays.

“The fire caused substantial damage to the equipment and deep frustration to local residents.

“I thank the public for their patience during the closure and commend Mid and East Antrim Borough Council staff for ensuring this facility is accessible to the public much sooner than we had first thought.”