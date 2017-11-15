Police renew appeal after last week’s fatal Toomebridge collision

Police in Ballymena are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the Roguery Road in Toomebridge on Wednesday, November 8.

Inspector Trevor Atkinson said: “The collision involved a car and a lorry at around 7am on the Roguery Road. A man, who was a passenger in the car, died following the collision.

“The male driver of the car, also aged in his 30s, was injured and remains in hospital at this time.

“The driver of the lorry was not injured as a result of the collision.

“I am continuing to appeal to anyone who may have been in the Roguery Road area at the time and witnessed the collision to contact local officers in Ballymena or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 167 of 08/11/17.”