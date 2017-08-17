Police renew appeal after M2 collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the hill section of the M2 on Friday August 11.

Constable Stuart Glenn said: “The collision occurred at approximately 4.30pm on the north bound carriageway of the motorway, near Bellevue Bridge.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has information they believe may help police with their investigation to call 101, quoting reference 817 11/08/17.”