Serious two vehicle collision closes Co Antrim road

The Roguery road - between Randalstown and Toomebridge - has been closed due to an accident.
A Tweet from @TrafficwatchNI said: "#Toomebridge - #Ballymena: Roguery Road is CLOSED in both directions between the Taylorstown Hill - Portglenone Rd following a RTC".
Meanwhile, a post on Northern Ireland Area Traffic Watch said: "7:44 am Roguery Road closed at its junction with Randalstown Road due to accident.
"Police and ambulance in attendance".
