St Patrick’s pupil to read winning poem at HMS Caroline event

A St Patrick’s College pupil has been chosen to read a poem at a special event to be held on HMS Caroline in Belfast.
Maeve Loney won the Never Such Innocence Poetry competition in 2015/16 and has now been asked to read her winning poem to a prestigious audience at the event.
Maeve said: “I am thrilled to have been asked to read my winning poem on the HMS Caroline in Belfast. I would encourage other young people to take part in Never Such Innocence’s final competition, it’s been a fantastic experience so far and reading my poem to such a prestigious audience is a real honour.”
Never Such Innocence is a national education project which aims to engage children in the events of the First World War through the creative arts.
2017/18 will be its final competition as we reach the end of the centenary commemorations.
Maeve previously read her poem at the House of Lords and will now read to a crowd including Captain Chris Smith (Naval Regional Commander for Scotland and NI) and several other schools on the HMS Caroline on October 17.
Almost Done!
Registering with Ballymena Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.