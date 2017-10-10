St Patrick’s pupil to read winning poem at HMS Caroline event

A St Patrick’s College pupil has been chosen to read a poem at a special event to be held on HMS Caroline in Belfast.

Maeve Loney won the Never Such Innocence Poetry competition in 2015/16 and has now been asked to read her winning poem to a prestigious audience at the event.

Maeve said: “I am thrilled to have been asked to read my winning poem on the HMS Caroline in Belfast. I would encourage other young people to take part in Never Such Innocence’s final competition, it’s been a fantastic experience so far and reading my poem to such a prestigious audience is a real honour.”

Never Such Innocence is a national education project which aims to engage children in the events of the First World War through the creative arts.

2017/18 will be its final competition as we reach the end of the centenary commemorations.

Maeve previously read her poem at the House of Lords and will now read to a crowd including Captain Chris Smith (Naval Regional Commander for Scotland and NI) and several other schools on the HMS Caroline on October 17.