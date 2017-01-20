Stormont award for Ballymena runner (72)

Brigid Quinn (72) from Ballymena collected her prize for finishing amongst the winners of this year’s prestigious Novosvo Grand Prix at an event in Parliament Buildings.

Over 10,000 runners crossed the finish line in the inaugural Novosco 10k Grand Prix - a major running series of 13 races across four counties – and Brigid finished 13th overall, recording her best result in the Titanic 10k, where she achieved a time of 54.05.

A total of 18 prizes were presented at the ceremony, including awards for the top 15 competitors in the final leader board, with a total prize-fund of more than £6,000.

The not-for-profit Novosco Grand Prix is run by ChampionChip Ireland, and sponsored by technology company Novosco, which has committed to sponsoring the series again in 2017.

It is a unique age-graded running competition incorporating 13 well-respected and established 10k races, including the Titanic 10k, the Enniskillen 10k, and the Seeley Cup 10k.

Athletes’ average age-graded times over their best six races in the series are used to determine the final standings.

Novosco managing director Patrick McAliskey congratulated the winners, saying: “This was the first year of the Novosco Grand Prix and we had fantastic interest from runners of a wide range of ages and abilities across Northern Ireland.

“The unique age-graded nature of the Grand Prix makes it an inclusive event, with all competitors in with a chance of seeing their name on the leader board. Congratulations to each of the prize-winners, and to those who completed all of the races. We look forward to 2017 and encourage runners of all abilities to enter and try to get their names on the leader board.”

Glenn Grant of ChampionChip Ireland said: “Brigid is a fantastic inspiration for other senior athletes with her determination and ever-ready smile”.

Further information about the Novosco Grand Prix is available at www.novosco10kgrandprix.com