DARTS: Drifters meet Greenhills in top of table clash

DRIFTERS will meet Greenhills in an enticing top of the table clash in the Ballymena, Harryville and District Darts League next Friday, December 9th.

With Drifters clinching a 5-3 win against The Coach last weekend it was important Greenhills secured victory and they did so emphatically with a convincing 7-1 win over Thatch Inn.

Division One round-up

BALLEE 1 5, PATTON’S 3

Ballee 1 claimed a hard fought win to push them further away from relegation, leaving Pattons tied at the bottom of the table. Patton’s Bar had wins from Mervyn Gage 3-1 (24), Davy Steele 3-0 and Chris McDonald 3-1 (20 & 21). Ballee 1 claimed the points thanks to wins from Leon McDowell 3-1, Shane Hillis 3-1 (17, 18 & 150co), Russell Stewart 3-2, Warren Craig 3-0 and Darren Hillis 3-0.

Star Player – Shane Hillis.

THE COACH 3, DRIFTERS 5

A tight match which at 3-3 could have gone either way, however, Drifters showed that bit more to claim the points. The Coach had wins from Ashley Rainey 3-0 (17, 18, 19, 180 & 120co), Adrian Rouke 3-2 and David Martin 3-2. Drifters had wins this week from Ben Gilmore 3-0 (18, 19 & 20), John Elder 3-0 (15, 19, 21 & 180), Andy Martin 3-0 (18 & 20), Darnell McCrory 3-0 (14, 18, 24 & 180) and David McFall 3-0 (20 & 22).

Star Player – Ashley Rainey.

THATCH INN 1 GREENHILLS 7

Greenhills kept pace with Drifters at the top with this victory. Well done Ian Millar 3-1 (20); helping Thatch avoid a whitewash. Greenhills got the points thanks to wins from Paddy Coyles 3-1 (17, 18 & 21), John Greer 3-2 (24), Gerard Dallas 3-0 (17, 18, 22, 180 & 145co), Tony Kerr 3-0, Gabe Kerr 3-2 (19), Johnny Cree 3-1 and Leonard McKeegan 3-0 (20).

Star Player – Gerard Dallas.

Division 2 Round-up

FOUNTAIN BAR 5, FOUNTAIN ARROWS 3

Fountain Bar claimed their second derby win of the season with this tightly contested victory. Fountain Arrows led 3-2 thanks to wins from Robert Beggs 2-1, Rodney

Thompson 2-1 and Alan Mills 2-1. Fountain Bar got the win thanks to Jack Russell 2-0 (20 & 21), Ian Cushenan 2-1, James Greer 2-1, Alan Young 2-1 and George Foster

2-1. Also, Sammy Turnbull (180).

Star Player – George Foster.

WANDERERS 5, VILLAGE INN 3

Wanderers return to winning ways, racing into a 5-0 lead before Village Inn restored some pride. Wanderers winners this week were Jerome Carson 2-0, Stephen Purdon

2-0, Joe Balmer 2-0 (24), Sammy McDowell 2-0 and Glenn Gilmour 2-0. Village Inn claimed the last three matches thanks to Trevor McFall 2-0, Neil Marshall 2-0 and

Rodney Wilson 2-1.

Star Player – Joe Balmer.

BUFFS CLUB 4 MICHELIN 4

Buffs and Michelin share the spoils in their battle for the title. Buffs Club had wins from Arthur Kenny 2-0 (23), Jock Waddell 2-1, Rodney McCartney 2-0 and John Frew 2-1. Michelins wins came from Rodney McAleese 2-0, Bobby Carson 2-0, Clifford Marcus 2-0 and Norman Kerr 2-1.

Star Player – Arthur Kenny.

Division 3

MOAT BAR 5, BALLEE 2 3

This result was decided in the final match. Ballee 2 had wins from Dellmee James 2-1, Donna Service 2-0 and Kyle Jackson 2-0. Moat Bar claimed the points thanks to wins from Sam McDowell 2-0, Sam Cree 2-0 (23), Dean Balmer 2-0, Tyler McIntyre 2-0 and Paul Bell 2-0.

Star Player – Sam Cree.

CLOUGH RANGERS 6, BOWLING CLUB 2

Clough Rangers kept pace at the top thanks to this impressive win. Bowling Club had wins from Alex Beverland 2-1 (99co) and Jerry Christie 2-1. Clough Rangers winners this week were Darren McAuley 2-0, James Gilchrist 2-0, Fred Loughlin 2-1, Darwin McAllister 2-0, Cameron Gregg 2-1 and Bertie Shaw 2-1.

Star Player – Alex Beverland.

Fixtures - 1st Division: Drifters v Greenhills; Pattons v The Coach; Thatch Inn v Ballee 1; 2nd Division: Michelin v Fountain Bar; Buffs Club v Village Inn; Fountain Arrows v Wanderers; 3rd Division: Bowling Club v Moat Bar; Clough Rangers v The Cabin; Ballee 2 v Cosy Corner.

Forthcoming events NIDO & League - Friday, December 9th – League Matches; Friday, December 16th – Outstanding Matches.

The 4th Annual Trevor Turtle Memorial Darts competition will take place on Saturday, 7th January. Registration will be open from 12:00pm to 1:00pm with toe to oche atb1:30pm. As always, this will be a double in/double out competition with all proceeds going to MacMillan Nurses. Entry fee is £5 and the bar has kindly offered a buffet.

Any news or competitions in the area, please contact the Secretary by email at steveneaton@hotmail.co.uk or phone 07702182328.