Everything you need to know about applying for Miss Northern Ireland 2017

If you’ve ever dreamed of travelling the world representing your country - this could be your chance.

The search is on to find the next Miss Northern Ireland.

Applications are now being accepted for the prestigious competition which will see the winner go forward to represent the country at Miss World.

This year’s Miss Northern Ireland Emma Carswell is currently touring the US with her fellow Miss World contestants ahead of the final at MGM Grand Theatre on December 18.

Emma has expressed her delight at spending the festive period in New York, writing on Facebook: “New York City at Christmas has always been on my bucket list.

“You can imagine my delight to experience it all with the Miss World Family. Dream Come True!

“A private cruise along the Hudson River, amazing view of Manhattan Skyline, selfies with the Statue of Liberty, a Broadway Show, and Times Square!

“Huge thank you To Mrs Morley and the entire Miss World Organisation for truly making this whole experience incredibly amazing.”

If you or someone you know would like the experience of a lifetime, the opportunity to meet friends for life and a chance to represent Northern Ireland on a global stage all you need to do is fill in an application form, available at https://www.facebook.com/ACAmodels/ along with a photograph of yourself.

It can also be sent via email to bookings@acamodels.com or posted to ACA Models, 381 Beersbridge Road, Belfast, BT5 5DT.

Heat venues are still to be confirmed, but a member of the team will contact you in the New Year with more information.

Please note entrants should not be less than 17-years-old and no more than 24 years of age on December 31 of the year of the contest.