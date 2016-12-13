Festive treat with Mike Denver

Country music star Mike Denver will be performing at the Tullyglass Hotel on December 23.

The singer will be performing as part of the hotel’s famous festive six course carvery within the beautiful surroundings of the Clocktower Suite.

Mike Denver and his band will play a cracking live set of the most recent hits and all your Christmas favourites.

Mike Denver played his first professional gig in The Park House Hotel, Edgeworthstown on Saturday January 11, 2003 with his full band.

His first Album was recorded in early 2003 “Wings to Fly” which included tracks “You’re my Best Friend”, Johnny Cash’s “Cry Cry Cry” and “It’s a Dream Come Through” This Album was recorded in Tony Maher’s Studio in Headford and also featured base Guitarist Frankie Colohan.

To date, Mike has recorded 11 Albums namely Wings to Fly “Love to live”, “Messenger Boy”, “Christmas Country”, ”Galway Boy” “Seasons in the Sun”. ”Got a Funny Feeling, ”Thank God for the Radio”, “Tradition” “Vintage Country and most recent “The Live Show – Double CD” .Mike has released 4 DVD’S “The Essential Galway Boy”, “Christmas Country”, Live in Concert Dvd which was recorded in the TF Castlebar and his current DVD recorded in Glencarn Hotel, Castleblayney “Lets Dance – The Live show”.

Doors open at 7pm and tickets cost from £29.50. For further information and to book a place at the event, log onto the website www.tullyglass.com.