Holywood Harmony organisers reveal expansion

Organisers of the Holywood Harmony Festival have announced a series of expansion plans that will see the event grow in size over the coming weeks.

The three-day line-up for the volunteer-run show has already announced big-name acts such as Hothouse Flowers, Ulaid and Duke Special, Gareth Dunlop, Dana Masters and The Emerald Armada.

Running from Friday June 2 to Sunday 4, the festival, sponsored by Garry’s Barber Shop and now in its third year, is described as this year incorporating much more of the local community than ever before.

It’s all thanks to a fantastic Crowdfunding campaign being run by the festival committee.

With almost £1,000 pledged online and even more in person at Garry’s Barber Shop, the festival’s main sponsor, Mari Jackson, says she’s delighted to be able to announce the expansion.

Festival chair Mari explained: “We’ve teamed up with Tessa Ann of TONIC Health and Wellness, who is going to deliver a special festival food, craft and health fair on the Saturday and Sunday which will be free to enter for the public.

“We’ve also got Q Radio coming on Saturday to entertain the crowds.”