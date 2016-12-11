Lisa McHugh to play at The Braid next year

Irish country music star Lisa McHugh will be performing at The Braid on Thursday February 9 and tickets for the 2017 show are on sale now.

Lisa has just recently released her newest album “A Life That’s Good”, which is set to her best seller.

The Ballymena show will give her fans the chance to hear some of the new tracks in person, as well as reliving some old favourites.

Born and raised in the countryside of Glasgow with her parents, Lisa grew up alongside her sister and two brothers.

With her mum and dad having firm roots in Ireland, her mum from Falcarragh in Donegal and dad from Castlederg in Tyrone, Lisa was always a regular to Irish shores.

With immense drive and determination, Lisa’s ambition to pursue a career in country music grew and in June 2010 she moved to Ireland, put together her band and got her show on the road.

Now with a crew of 10 and a show that has scores of people dancing all night long, Lisa is certainly living the dream.

Having now gained thousands of fans, the 27 year old beauty has won many awards to date including ‘Female Vocalist of The Year’ five years running and ‘Outstanding Achievement on the World Stage’ 2012 when she appeared on the Grand Ole Opry – the home of country music as a guest of the legendary Gene Watson.

Along with her undeniable talent and bubbly personality, Lisa has previously even had her own TV Show, “On The Road With Lisa” which the gorgeous Glaswegian captured peoples’ hearts all over the country with her charisma and charm.

The show begins at 8pm and tickets, priced £22 are on sale now from The Braid Box Office or online at www.thebraid.com.